Fire breaks out in nail polish factory

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke out Friday at a nail paint factory in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, officials said.No casualty was reported, the fire department said. The fire department received a call around 8.00 pm regarding the fire at gali number 9 in Moonga Nagar area, they said.Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding the fire was doused at around 11.15 pm. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.