Fire breaks out in nail polish factory

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke out Friday at a nail paint factory in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area, officials said.No casualty was reported, the fire department said. The fire department received a call around 8.00 pm regarding the fire at gali number 9 in Moonga Nagar area, they said.Thirteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI NIT DPB