Fire breaks out in Noida village

Noida (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Several shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a village here early Friday, police said.The fire broke out at Sarfabad village in Sector 73 at around 3.15 am, a senior officer said."Fire tenders from the entire district were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 4.30 am," Circle Officer, Noida 3rd, Shwetabh Pandey said.He said one person had received burn injuries in the fire and was admitted to a hospital.The cause of the blaze was not known immediately and a probe was on, Pandey said.