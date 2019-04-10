scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in plastic surgery ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in the plastic surgery ward of the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital in Central Delhi Wednesday night, said an officer from the Delhi Fire Service.A call was received at 10.15 pm about the fire and four fire-tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.The plastic surgery ward is located on the first floor of the hospital. Further details awaited. PTI SLB AMP KJKJKJ

