Fire breaks out in police lines in Udhampur, no casualty

Jammu, Jun 12 (PTI) A fire broke out during unloading of cans of liquid fuel in police lines in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district Wednesday which was doused soon, officials said.There was no casualty, they added.When the CRPF men were unloading the cans of petrol and diesel from a truck at motor transport section, the fire broke out, they said.It suddenly spread to the entire section, but the fire tenders and CRPF personnel doused the fire.Officials further said that there were five incidents of fire in Jammu region but there was no loss of life.PTI AB ZMN