Fire breaks out in PVC market in south Delhi's Tikri Kalan

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in PVC market in south Delhi's Tikri Kalan, a Delhi Fire Service official said Monday. No one was injured in the incident, he said. The fire department received a call regarding the fire at 1.55 am following which 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the official said. The fire started from the plastic waste lying in the open area of the market, he said. The fire was brought under control by 7.30 am, the official said. He said the cause of the fire is not known yet.