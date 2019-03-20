scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out in Rohini court complex, no casualties

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A fire broke out inside the Rohini court complex Wednesday, fire officials said.The fire department received a call at around 11 am and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.The blaze was doused within 15 minutes, they said, adding no casualty was reported.According to officials, the fire occurred inside a canteen on the twelfth floor of the lawyers' chamber and was caused by a short circuit. PTI NIT RHL

