Fire breaks out in SMS Hospital

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a medical shop in the state-run SMS Hospital premises Friday morning following which the hospital administration shifted 125 patients to another ward, officials said. While hospital and fire officials said there was no loss of life in the fire incident, family members of a patient who died early morning alleged that smoke and suffocation caused his death.Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Chandra Phulwari said the fire broke out at 3 am in a medical store situated on the ground floor of the hospital which spread fast to the first floor. He said 12 fire tenders doused the fire in four hours. The fire apparently broke out due to short circuit However, exact reason will be come out after investigation.The fire officer said no loss of life was reported.SMS Hospital superintendent Dr D.S Meena said that 125 patients were temporarily shifted to a different ward.He denied any death due to smoke and suffocation and said the patient who died this morning was suffering from acute pneumonia. Rajasthan Medical Education and Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma said a three-member committee has been constituted to probe the reason of the fire. The committee has been asked to submit its report in a week. He said the hospital administration has registered an FIR in the case. PTI AG DVDV