Fire breaks out in south Delhi shanty

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shanty in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area on Saturday, officials said. The fire department was alerted about the fire at 11.50 am and five tenders were rushed to the spot, they said. Three persons sustained minor burns and they were rushed a hospital nearby, officials said. The fire was brought under control at around 1.00 pm, they said.