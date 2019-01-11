scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fire breaks out in three-storey building in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Friday, Delhi Fire Service officials said Friday. A call about the blaze was received at 12.05 am and thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am, a senior official from Delhi Fire Service said. The official added that no injuries or casualties were reported. However, the cause of fire is yet to ascertained. PTI AMP AAR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos