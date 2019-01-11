Fire breaks out in three-storey building in west Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in a three-storey building in a furniture market in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Friday, Delhi Fire Service officials said Friday. A call about the blaze was received at 12.05 am and thirty fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 4.40 am, a senior official from Delhi Fire Service said. The official added that no injuries or casualties were reported. However, the cause of fire is yet to ascertained. PTI AMP AAR