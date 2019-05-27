scorecardresearch
Fire breaks out on fifth floor of doctors' hostel of GB Pant Hospital; no casualty

(Eds: Updating with hospital inputs) New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a doctors' hostel in the premises of G B Pant hospital on Monday, Delhi Fire Service said. However, no injury or casualty was reported, fire officials said.The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at around 10.30 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and by 10:45 pm it was brought under control. "A fire broke out in the room of the doctors' hostel on the fifth floor of the building. The fire started from an air-conditioner in the room," a senior DFS official said. A senior official of the hospital also said the fire has occurred on the fifth floor of the doctors' hostel, but no one was injured. PTI AMP NIT KND RCJ

