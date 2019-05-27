Fire breaks out on the fifth floor of GB pant hospital

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) A fire broke out on the fifth floor of the GB pant hospital on Monday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at around 10.30 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "A fire broke out in the room of a doctor which was situated on the fifth floor of the building. The fire started from the air conditioner of the room," a senior official of DFS said. The blaze was brought under control by 10.45 am. No injury or casualty has been reported, the fire officer added. PTI AMP AMP TDSTDS