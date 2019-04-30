Fire breaks out on the sixth floor of Shastri Bhawan

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the Shastri Bhawan on Tuesday afternoon, a Delhi Fire Service official said. The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 2.15 PM after which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was later brought under control by 2.55 PM. No injury or casualty has been reported, the senior fire officer said.The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, they added. Shastri Bhawan houses Ministries of Law, Information and Broadcasting, Corporate Affairs, Chemicals and Petrochemicals and Human Resources Development. PTI NIT AMP AMP TDSTDS