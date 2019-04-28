Fire destroys wheat crop in Amethi, farmer dies of shock

(Eds: Adding details from Amethi) Etawah/Amethi, Apr 28 (PTI) A major fire destroyed around 100 acre of wheat crop in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district following which a 55-year-old farmer died of shock.Union minister and BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani and Congress MLC Dipak Singh rushed to Gobardhanpur village in the district to enquire about the devastating incident.According to Amethi tehsildar Pallavi Singh, "Around 100 acre of wheat crop turned into ash. Ram Kishor Yadav (55) died due to trauma as a significant quantity of his crops were also gutted".Earlier in the day, a fire destroyed standing crops in around six villages in Etawah district.Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Chakarnagar) Indrajeet Singh said the incident occurred in villages in Bharthana and Chakarnagar tehsils of the district."With fast wind blowing, the fire engulfed farms spread over an area of 8 km," he said.The villages affected by the fire in Chakarnagar tehsil are Ingoori, Darga Pura Ulichi, Maanpur Shala, Maanpura and Jaitapura. Paraspura village in Bharthana tehsil was also affected, he said.Fire tenders were also called from neighbouring districts of Auraiyya and Mainpuri.Officials said the fire was doused around 5.30 pm. PTI CORR NAV DPB