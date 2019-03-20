Fire doused at Jaipur restro-bar

/R Jaipur, Mar 20 (PTI) A fire broke out in a restaurant-cum-bar here on Wednesday, but it was doused on time, police said. No loss of life was reported, but two security personnel, who fell unconscious, at the outlet were rescued, Chief Fire Officer Jagdish Prasad Phulwari said. The fire broke out at around 3 am on the fourth floor of the restro-bar near Sahakar Marg. Fifteen fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, the officer said. The fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit, the officer added. A case was registered against the owner of the building in which the outlet is situated, police said. PTI AGHMB