Fire in factory, worker killed

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) A 24-year-old worker was charred to death and another injured after a fire broke out at a helmet manufacturing factory in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Devender, a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, they said, adding, the incident took place on Tuesday. "A call about the fire was received at 9.25 pm and 13 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 12.10 am," a senior official from the Delhi Fire Service said. The victims were rushed to Safdarjang Hospital where Devender was declared brought dead while the injured, identified as Jitender (34), sustained 20 percent burn injuries, a senior police officer said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said. The officer said the factory was operating out of rented premises. After post-mortem, the body will be handed over to the family, police said. An inquiry has been initiated and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.