New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A fire broke out in a high-tension wire at the Barapullah flyover here on Wednesday, an official said. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident was reported at around 11.50 am, a senior officer said. The blaze was doused successfully at around 1.30 pm and no casualty has been reported, the fire department officer said. PTI NITHMB