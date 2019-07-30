Fire in Janakpuri building, over 70 people rescued

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) More than 70 persons were evacuated after a fire broke out in a building that houses several coaching centres in west Delhi's Janakpuri on Tuesday, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service. A call about the fire was received around 11.50 am and three firetenders were rushed to the spot. The fir was brought under control by 12.05 pm. According to the officer, the fire was in electric metre, panel and cables in the ground floor. The basement was empty while the ground floor was being used as stilt parking. The upper ground floor houses the State Bank of India and around 20 persons were evacuated from there. The first floor houses the computer lab of Aakash Institute and two persons were evacuated while 65 persons, including 50 students were evacuated from the second floor, which houses Vidyamandir classes and five persons were evacuated from the third floor which houses Bansal Classes, the officer added. He said as a precautionary measure the building was evacuated. In May, 50 girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the Janakpuri metro station in west Delhi. PTI SLB AMP RCJ