Fire in Kolkata's under-construction tallest building

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire broke out in the under-construction tallest tower of Kolkata on Saturday evening, but there was no report of any casualty, police said. The fire broke out at around 4.55 pm in the eighth and ninth floor of 'The 42' -- a 62-floor residential skyscraper in the city's central business area of Chowrighee, a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said. Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, which is now under control, Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who paid a visit to the site, told reporters. The building is named after its address: 42, Jawaharlal Nehru Road. "The fire seems to have spread through the nylon nets used to guard the air-conditioning machines. Our officials have responded quickly and the fire is under control now," Chatterjee added. The city was witness to two major fire incidents in recent times. A fire broke out at the 150-year old Bagree Market in Burrabazar, one of the largest wholesale hubs of the country, in September and gutted a large number of shops. It could be put out on the fourth day. Early in October, a fire broke out at the Calcutta Medical College hospital, founded in 1835 and regarded as among the oldest in the country. There were no casualties.