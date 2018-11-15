Fire in plastic factory in Bawana

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Bawana Industrial Area of the city in the early hours of Thursday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.No casualties have been reported.The blaze was reported at 3.18 am and 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control by 8.10 am, the senior officer from Delhi Fire Service said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI AMP A massive fire broke out in a factory in Bawana Industrial Area in the national capital on Thursday morning, news agency ANI reported. 22 fire tender were present at the spot, while firefighting operations were underway. There were no reports of casualties or injuries as of now. Cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained, reports said. AMP DVDV