Fire in private factory in Greater Noida, none hurt

Noida (UP), Mar 29 (PTI) A fire ripped through a private factory in Greater Noida Friday leading to panic in the area, officials said.No injury or casualty was reported in the incident, the district police said. The fire was reported around 11 am at a PVC factory in Ecotech 1 area and at least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately, they said."The flames were controlled in a couple of hours and situation was under control," Chief Fire Officer in Gautam Buddh Nagar A K Singh told PTI.The cause of the fire was not known immediately, he said, adding the fire tenders were stationed at the site in a precautionary measure.Two days ago, a major fire had broken out in a thermocol factory in Greater Noida. PTI KIS DPB