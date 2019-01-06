Fire in Sherbagh area of Anantnag, 6 buildings damaged

Srinagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a building housing a clinic at Sherbagh area of Anantnag district of south Kashmir this morning damaging Six commercial structures, officials said.Fire and Emergency Service officials said the blaze spread to the nearby structures which resulted in partial damage to six of them. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and control the fire from spreading further, the officials said.They said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has demanded necessary help be provided to the affected. "Very unfortunate incident of fire at Rishi Mohlla Anantnag, which has destroyed many houses and shops there, spoke with DC (deputy commissioner) Sb (sahab) and asked him to provide all necessary help to the families," she wrote on Twitter. PTI SSB TIRTIR