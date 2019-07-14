Fire Jhilmil area: Factory owner, his brother arrested

New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The owner of the factory and his brother have been arrested in connection with the fire tragedy in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, police said Sunday. Two women -- Manju Devi (50), Sangeeta Devi (46) -- and a youth, Shoaib Ali (19), died in a massive fire on Saturday at a two-storeyed hardware factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, which houses a cluster of industrial units. The owner of the factory Naeem (35) and his brother Adnan were arrested in connection with the incident for their alleged negligence, police said. More arrest are likely if anyone else is found to be guilty, police said, adding they are probing the role of the two arrested, a senior police officer said.An FIR had been registered against the owners of the factory under Sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The victims may have died due to asphyxiation as there were no major burn injuries. The injured have been admitted to the GTB Hospital. A fire personnel also sustained injuries during the rescue operation, the police said. PTI AMP RCJ