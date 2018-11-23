Fire official claims assault by colleagues inside office

Noida (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) Four fire department officials scuffled inside their office here Friday with one of them alleging physical assault by others, police said.He also alleged favouritism by a superior in the department over approval of leaves, they said.The incident took place at the Fire Station in Sector 2 and the matter was reported to the Sector 20 police station.In a complaint to the police, the official claimed that he was "beaten with rods and sticks" by his colleagues "in the presence of the superior official who did not intervene".Superintendent of Police, Noida City, Sudha Singh said Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar has forwarded a report toSenior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma recommending disciplinary action against the officials involved."The medical check up of the fire officers involved in the brawl was being done and the matter was being probed to ascertain the facts," Singh said. PTI KIS CK