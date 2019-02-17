Fire raging in your bosoms is in my heart too: PM

Barauni (Bihar), Feb 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he shared the grief and outrage with the people of the nation in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.The prime minister, who was in this north Bihar town to launch a slew of projects, began his speech with a few lines in the local dialect Angika and paid tributes to two jawans from the state who died in the Pulwama attack."I salute and pay my tributes to Sanjay Kumar Sinha and Ratan Kumar Thakur. To the people who have gathered here, I would like to say the fire that is raging in your bosoms, is in my heart too," Modi said, evoking a thunderous response from the crowds. PTI NAC RMS ABHABHABH