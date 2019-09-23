Fire safety officer, vendor arrested for corruption in Noida

Noida (UP), Sep 23 (PTI) A fire safety officer and a vendor have been arrested here for alleged corruption in issuing no-objection certificates for construction projects, officials said on Monday.The duo was arrested on Sunday after an audio clip surfaced on social media, in which they were purportedly heard discussing rates for issuing the Fire Department's NOC to a hospital that does not have complete papers.The arrested persons have been identified as Fire Safety Officer, Phase I Noida, Kuldeep Kumar and fire vendor Arvind Gupta, the police said.The Noida Police has also booked 13 other fire vendors as it unearthed irregularities in the process of issuing NOCs by the Fire Department, senior officials said."Both arrests were made by Sector 20 police station after registration of FIR under Prevention of Corruption Act," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said."Further, it has come to light that fire vendors used to apply in place of building owners for Fire Department NOC by manipulating facts. Seven FIRs under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 have been registered at Sector 20 police station over the nexus of fire vendors," Krishna said.In all, 13 fire vendors have been booked, he said."Hopefully this will give a big blow to the corruption in getting Fire NOCs," Krishna added. PTI KIS IJT