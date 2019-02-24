'Firefly Lane' series in the works at Netflix

Los Angeles, Feb 24 (PTI) Netflix has ordered a series based on bestseller "Firefly Lane" from author Kristin Hannah.The streaming giant has picked up the book adaptation of the same name for a 10-episode series, which will track the friendship between two women over the course of 30 years.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Maggie Friedman is attached as writer, showrunner and executive producer alongside Stephanie Germain. Hannah is a co-executive producer.'Firefly Lane' follows Kate and Tully, who meet as young girls and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs, successes and failures, depression and disappointments. When an unthinkable betrayal breaks them apart the two women go their separate ways, and it is unclear whether they will ever be able to reconcile.This is Hannah's third novel with an adaptation in production. Her books "The Nightingale" and "The Great Alone" are both in production at Sony's TriStar Pictures. PTI RDSRDS