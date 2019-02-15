Firefox for iOS Amps Up Private Browsing and More

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Firefox, developed by Mozilla, is rolling out updated features for iPhone and iPad users, including a new layout for menu and settings, persistent Private Browsing tabs and new organization options within the New Tabs feature. This round of updates is the result of requests Firefox received straight from users, and taking feedbacks to make this version of iOS work harder and smarter for users. With this in mind, in the latest update of Firefox for iOS, Firefox overhauled both the Settings and Menu options to more closely mirror the desktop application. Now users can access bookmarks, history, Reading List and downloads in the "Library" menu item. Private Browsing - Keep browsing like nobody's watching Private browsing tabs can now live across sessions, meaning, if users open a private browsing tab and then exit the app, Firefox will automatically launch in private browsing the next time users open the app. Keeping private browsing preferences seamless is just another way Firefox is making it simple and easy to give users back the control of the privacy of their online experience. Organize New Tabs (like a pro) Today's release also includes a few different options for New Tabs organization. Users can now choose to have new tabs open with their bookmark list, in Firefox Home (with top sites and Pocket stories), with a list of recent history, a custom URL or in a blank page. Firefox is also making it easier to customize Firefox Home with top sites and Pocket content. All tabs can now be rearranged by dragging a tab into the tab bar or tab tray. Whether it's users' personal data or how they organize their online experience, Firefox continues to bring more privacy and control to all users. To get the latest version of Firefox for iOS, visit the App Store. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-a Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-b Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-cPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190214/2375489-1-d PWRPWR