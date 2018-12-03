Firhad Hakim elected Kolkata mayor

Kolkata, Dec 3 (PTI) West Bengal minister and TMC candidate Firhad Hakim on Monday secured 121 votes in the 144-member Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to win the mayoral election. The result of the mayoral election, conducted through a secret-ballot system, was announced by the civic body's municipal secretary, Harihar Prasad Mondal. BJP candidate Meena Devi Purohit, who contested the polls against Hakim, bagged five votes. Twelve Left Front and two Congress councillors boycotted the election. Last week, CPI(M) councillor Bilquis Begum had moved the Calcutta High Court, challenging Hakim's election on the ground that he was not a councillor from any ward of the civic body. The high court on Friday refused to stay the election. The ruling TMC has 122 seats in the KMC House, the Left Front 14, the BJP five, the Congress two, while one seat remains vacant. Sources said one TMC councillor gave Monday's election a miss due to ill health. Hakim, who is also the urban development and municipal affairs minister, was chosen as the mayor designate by Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors, following Sovan Chatterjee's resignation from the post. Chatterjee visited the KMC headquarters in New Market area of the city to cast his vote. Talking to media after the announcement of the results, Chatterjee extended his best wishes to Hakim. "I am sure the KMC will function well under the leadership of the new mayor." PTI PNT COR RBT RMS HMB