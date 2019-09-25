Firmenich Recognized as UN Global Compact LEAD Company & SDG Champion

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firmenich, the world's largest privately owned perfume and taste company, has been recognized as a United Nations (UN) Global Compact LEAD company. As an active partner of the UN Global Compact for more than a decade, Firmenich is firmly committed to its Ten Principles and has actively embedded the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its growth strategy. Announced at the UN Global Compact Leaders Week in New York, Firmenich joins the elite circle of 36 LEAD companies, as the only player in its industry.Lise Kingo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said: "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs responsible businesses like the ones announced as LEAD today that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.""We are very proud to be one of only 36 Global Compact LEAD companies, championing the SDGs in their business and beyond," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich. "The SDGs are core to Firmenich's strategy, making our inclusive capitalism business model work for people and the planet. There is only one plan, the UN SDGs, and we must all join forces to deliver it by 2030."With its inclusive capitalism business model, Firmenich is actively addressing some of the world's greatest challenges, from inequality and climate change to nutrition and sanitation. To scale up its impact, the Group engages in strategic coalitions with likeminded visionary organizations, such as the UN Global Compact, as well as key customers and partners.Recognized as an SDG champion, Firmenich was recently showcased in a Reuters video series featuring leading companies actively advancing the global goals. The Group stood out for making a real difference in the areas of climate action, reducing inequalities, good health, and building partnerships. Click here to watch the video.People: Goal 10, Reduced InequalitiesFirmenich was the seventh company worldwide, and the first in its industry, to be globally certified as a gender equal employer by EDGE, the world's leading certification standard in this area. Going well beyond gender equality, the Group's commitment to diversity spans a mix of backgrounds, race, age, experience and people with different abilities.Planet: Goal 13, Climate ActionComing out of COP 21, Firmenich set itself the most ambitious environmental goals with the vision to become carbon neutral. Firmenich was recognized as a global environmental leader this year, one of only two companies worldwide, out of more than 7000, to have achieved "triple As" with CDP, in Climate, Water and Forestry. Stepping up its climate action, the Group is a member of the global coalition of 87 visionary companies, "Business Ambition for 1.5C: Our Only Future". Together they have set 1.5C science-based emissions reduction targets for a net-zero carbon future by no later than 2050.Society: Goal 3, Good Health & WellbeingTackling today's malnutrition crisis with 2.1 billion adults overweight or obese, Firmenich's latest taste modulation technology TastePRINT reduces up to 100% of added sugar naturally. Throughout Fiscal Year 2019, the Group removed 215 metric tons of sugar, 870 billion calories, from food and beverage products. Firmenich is also actively shaping green protein solutions to enable Flexitarian diets, based on a balanced consumption of animal and plant-based proteins.For more information, please see the UN Global Compact press releaseAbout FirmenichFirmenich is the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, founded in Geneva, Switzerland, in 1895. Driven by its purpose to create positive emotions to enhance wellbeing, naturally, Firmenich has designed many of the world's best-known perfumes and tastes, bringing delight to over four billion consumers every day. Renowned for its world-class research and creativity, as well as its leadership in sustainability, each year, Firmenich invests 10% of its turnover in R&D to understand and share the best that nature has to offer responsibly. Firmenich had an annual turnover of 3.7 billion Swiss Francs at end June 2018. More information about Firmenich is available at www.firmenich.comLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg PWRPWR