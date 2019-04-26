First Batch of Aster Homes Handed Over to the Flood Victims in Kerala

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) KOCHI, India, April 26, 2019/PRNewswire/ --This is a part of the 250 Aster Homes project which was initiated last year. Out of this, 75 homes are being built in partnership with Rotary International, to be rebranded as Aster Rotary Homes. The first set of cluster houses, built as a part of Aster Volunteer's efforts to re-build Kerala were handed over to the beneficiaries. These were built in association with Rotary Cochin Harbour under the Aster-Rotary Homes project. The keys were handed over by actor Aparna Balamurali at a function held on Wednesday. Eight houses were built at Velankanni Matha colony, North Kuthiyathodu at Kunnukara Panchayat in Kalamassery assembly constituency. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877863/Aster_Volunteers_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877859/Flood_Victims_with_Aster_Home_Keys.jpg )Kalamassery MLA V. K. Ibrahim Kunju inaugurated the function, which was presided over by Francis Tharayiil, President, Kunnukara Grama Panchayat. T. J. Wilson, Executive Director & Group Head Governance & Corporate Affairs, Aster DM Healthcare; A. V. Pathy, Rotary District Governor; Architect Shankar and C. V. Ignatius, President, Cochin Harbour Rotary were also present on the occasion. The cluster houses were jointly built by Aster Volunteers and Rotary Cochin Harbour for people who lost their houses in the last year's flood. This is a part of the 75 houses which are being built by Aster DM foundation in association with Rotary International."The handing over of Aster Rotary Homes is a significant moment for Aster Volunteers as we are able to partially fulfil the promise we made to the people affected by the devastating floods last year. The handover of the first set of houses at Kuthiyathodu marks the beginning of the fulfilment of the dreams of many victims who have been trying to get their lives together after the floods took everything from them. In this journey, it has been our privilege to partner with Rotary International," said Dr. Azad Moopen, Managing Trustee, Aster DM Foundation and Founder Chairman and Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare.Inaugurating the function, V. K. Ibrahim Kunju MLA said that the private sector has been providing great support for the initiatives taken by the government to enable flood-hit people to stand on their own feet. The foundation stone for Aster- Rotary Homes was laid down by actor Jayasurya on February 25, 2018.Aster Homes project was announced in September 2018, with an aim to build 250 homes for people affected by the floods. Out of these, Rotary International has joined hands with Aster Volunteers to build 75 homes to be rebranded as Aster Rotary Homes.About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 1 million+ lives across geographies. Operating primarily across 9 countries including GCC and India, Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 193,613 individuals through mobile medical camps, 150,358 people have benefitted from basic life support trainings and 27,408 free surgeries as well as health investigations were conducted, supported with the recruitment of 108 differently abled people and treated 422,694 people through 3061 medical camps. The aid programme in Somali land, Jordan, Bangladesh and Kerala has benefitted 233,488 people.Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence the Company is one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through its 21 hospitals, 113 clinics and 219 pharmacies. These are manned by our 17,800+ employees from across the geographies that we are present in, delivering on a simple yet strong promise to its people: 'We'll treat you well'. We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the 'Aster', 'Medcare' and 'Access' brands.For more information about us, please visit http://www.asterdmhealthcare.com.DISCLAIMER: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. 