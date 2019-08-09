First batch of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College graduates

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday conferred MBBS degrees to 44 graduates of the very first batch of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Medical College here, officials said.Hindu Rao Hospital, the oldest and largest municipal hospital, is attached to this college.Vardhan congratulated all the graduates and said it was a very happy occasion as this medical college is located in his parliamentary constituency."As you entered this medical college in 2013, I entered medical college 40 years ago. Sitting here I remember my college days. Every medical student should remember each and every word of Hippocratic Oath to the core," he said.He said there is a "very fine line between a good doctor and a bad doctor".The convocation function was held at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre, headquarters of NDMC.On the occasion, Vardhan also released an annual report of the medical college, officials said.North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh, Municipal Commissioner Varsha Joshi, and Chairman of Standing Committee, Jai Prakash, Dean NDMC Medical College, Dr Sheodaan Singh, among other were present on the occasion.Joshi said the corporation currently runs five hospitals Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, RBIPMT Hospital, MV Infectious Diseases hospital and Mrs Girdhar Lal Maternity Hospital.She said about 4,000 patients visit Hindu Rao Hospital, which provides immense clinical opportunity to medical students, daily. PTI KND ABHABH