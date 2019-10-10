First commercial flight from Hindon civil airport to operate from Friday

scorecardresearch
Ghaziabad, Oct 9 (PTI) The first commercial flight from the Hindon civil airport, which is adjacent to the IAF's Hindon airbase, will operate from Friday when a nine-seater plane will take off for Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district. According to sources, flight operations will start for Shimla from the Hindon civil airport in November. District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey took stock of the arrangements and instructed police to set up a check post. He instructed the chief engineer of electricity department to ensure uninterrupted power supply at terminal. PTI CORR SNESNE

