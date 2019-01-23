First Edition of Diorama Film Festival Screens 104 Films and Attended by 49 Dignitaries: Wraps up With Film Bazaar Transacting $3 Million Worth Cinema Business

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 23, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Iconic Iranian director Daruish Mehrjui and veteran Indian film director Subhash Ghai won the lifetime achievement awards. Both of them delivered speeches after receiving the prestigious awards. The Golden Sparrow awards for best Indian actor male went to Ayushmann Khuranna for his spectacular role in Andhadhun and actress Taapsee Pannu won the Golden Sparrow Award for best actor female for her role in the film Mulk.Among other film personalities who received awards, director Aushim Khetrapal won the best spiritual film of the century award for the film Sai Baba, Director Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun won the Golden Sparrow Awards for best Indian feature film and director Miaomiao Liu's Red Flower and Green leaves won the Silver Sparrow Awards for the Best International Film."Receiving the lifetime achievement award was an honour for me at the festival. Diorama is a great push created by Manoj Srivastava for budding filmmakers and the film fraternity in general. I would like to see more of this every year," said Subhash Ghai, who has created cornerstone movies in Bollywood.The film bazaar, was the cynosure of attention at the film festival. Cinema business to the tune of USD three million was transacted in the form of film deals, co-production support and concrete offers.As a result of the film bazaar, about 12 international films and 40 short films from the festival's international competition have been either purchased or are under negotiations by various distributors."With four feature film projects funded, 19 feature and 40 short film rights sold, Diorama Film Bazaar has transacted business worth USD 3 millions. The journey has just begun and we will go a long way," said Kunal Srivastav, Director, Diorama Film Bazaar.Diorama was held at the Sirifort Auditorium from 14th to 20th of January and as many as 104 films were screened during the course of the festival. 49 celebrities graced their presence during the seven-day extravaganza which included important dignitaries such as Nik Powell (Former Chairman, European Film Academy - UK); Beatrix de la Gandara (Renowned Film Producer - Spain); Vivek Rangachari, CEO, Dar Motion Picture; Mozhgan Taraneh (Renowned Actress, Iran); Barbara Lorey de la Charriere (Film Critic, France); Philip Cheah (Founder, Asia Pacific Film Lab, Singapore); actors Dipak Tijori, Divya Dutta, Neetu Chandra and as many as 9 Ambassadors and 14 Cultural Counsellors."We have begun a movement to kick-start a film industry in Delhi. I thank the entire film industry for posing faith in us. Watch us grow our way up now,"said Manoj Srivastav, the Festival Director.About the Festival:The first-ever Diorama International Film Festival combines a never-before exposure of multi-genre world cinema with real quality entertainment. It is a confluence of Hollywood and Bollywood where prominent actors, directors from 40 countries will come under one roof, over 100 films from over 40 countries will be screened. The festival is an initiative by Manoj Shrivastava, Former CEO, IFFI Goa who headed National Film Awards for Government of India, with a view to kickstart, film industry in Delhi. DIFF works across art, commerce and science of Cinema.Supported by Film Federation of India.For more details visit: https://www.diorama.in/ Source: Diorama Film Festival PWRPWR