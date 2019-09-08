First-ever helicopter summit held in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) The Aviation Ministry organised the country's first helicopter summit in Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Saturday where issues related to "enhancing connectivity through helicopters" were discussed, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Sunday."First ever helicopter summit was organised by Ministry of Civilian Aviation at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Indian Air Force was invited to talk on 'Role of IAF helicopters in MEDEVAC (medical evacuation) at National level'," it said on Twitter.The conclave was attended by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Aviation Secretary P S Kharola, Joint Secretary in Aviation Ministry Usha Padhee, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the state's Chief Secretary.The local MLA was present at this event too along with tourism industry captains and all helicopter operators of India, the IAF said. PTI DSP TIRTIR