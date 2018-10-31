First-ever India-US Dialogue on Intellectual Property begins

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The first ever India-US Dialogue on Intellectual Property was launched here Wednesday to deepen bilateral strategic cooperation on IP policy.The dialogue was launched by US Chamber of Commerce's Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) and Ficci in partnership with the US-India Business Council. It will be convened annually, alternating between New Delhi and Washington, DC."Together, experts from both countries developed a stronger understanding of uniform IP frameworks and how to create solutions in a collaborative way. The dialogue recommendations will be shared with both governments to deepen strategic cooperation on IP policy," a statement said. The discussions during the dialogue included a focus on joint opportunities and challenges related to the whole spectrum of IP, including patent filing, regulatory landscape, copyright and infringement, technology transfer, and enforcement."India has an opportunity to get ahead and form the basis on which it can drive domestic growth and be an engine for global economic growth. If India succeeds in becoming a leader in the global knowledge economy, US industries will also benefit. We can both contribute to the success and benefit from the success," said Patrick Kilbride, senior vice president of the US Chamber's Global Innovation Policy Center.The dialogue aims to identify solutions, and also share technical knowledge and expertise."The US-India relationship has significant geo-economic and geo-political significance and our levels of exchange continue to be on an upward trajectory," said Nisha Biswal, president of the US Chambers US-India Business Council. Formed in 1975 at the request of the US and Indian governments, the US-India Business Council is a business advocacy organisation comprised of 350 top-tier US and Indian companies advancing US-India commercial ties. PTI RSN BALBAL