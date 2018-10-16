First-ever QS Ranking of India's Higher Education Institutions

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) LONDON, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the global higher education think tank responsible for the world's most-consulted world university rankings, released their first standalone ranking of India's higher education institutions. The inaugural edition of the QS India University Rankings, is designed to offer an independent analysis of the performance of Indian institutions. The rankings include Public Universities, Private Universities and H.E. Institutions or Deemed Universities. Single faculty specialist institutions or single level institutions (e.g. teaching principally at postgraduate level) are not included.IIT Bombay is named India's leading institution. IITs take up seven of the top-10 places.IIS Bangalore takes the second spot. Twenty Indian institutions receive full marks in the Staff with PhD, the indicator designed to identify the extent to which institutions are cultivating a highly-qualified faculty body.In the research productivity indicator, nine institutions achieve a score between 98.4 and 100.IIT Bombay, Madras, Delhi, Kharagpur, Kanpur and the University of Delhi enjoy outstanding regard among the nearly 43,000 international employers surveyed, while IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi and the IIS Bangalore were the most voted by 83,000+ international academics polled.On a metric-by-metric basis, other institutions also stand out such as the Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, which achieves the highest score of the QS's indicator of research impact, adjusted for faculty size. It is followed by Shivaji University, Kolhapur; Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore achieves perfect score in the Faculty/Student indicator.QS India University Rankings 2019: Top 15 RANK INSTITUTION 1 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY BOMBAY 2 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF SCIENCE BANGALORE 3 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY MADRAS 4 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY DELHI 5 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KHARAGPUR 6 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY KANPUR 7 UNIVERSITY OF HYDERABAD 8 UNIVERSITY OF DELHI 9 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY ROORKEE 10 INDIAN INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY GUWAHATI 11 UNIVERSITY OF CALCUTTA 12 JADAVPUR UNIVERSITY 13 ANNA UNIVERSITY 14 UNIVERSITY OF MUMBAI 15 BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY (c) TopUniversities.com Ben Sowter, Research Director, QS, said: "This inaugural table, which is based on the same indicators of its parent BRICS rankings, evaluates the Indian institutions through independent and international lenses. The results reveal that research productivity at leading Indian institutions is increasing and the impact of such research is gradually rising. They also enjoy a good standing with employers while they achieve less recognition with their international academic peers, perhaps suggesting the need to intensify regional and global collaborations".To view the complete rankings: http://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/rankings-by-location/india/2019Source: QS Quacquarelli Symonds PWRPWR