First look poster Richa Chadha's 'Shakeela' out

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The makers of Richa Chadha-starrer "Shakeela" have released a bold and feisty first look of the film.The first poster of the Indrajit Lankesh-directed film features Richa as the eponymous adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the '90s from Kerala and acted in several adult films in languages spanning Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.In the poster, which has the catchphrase "Not a Porn Star" inscribed on it, Richa is shown donning tons of gold jewellery.The film is produced by Magic Cinemas and Yoddhas Entertainment"I'm looking forward now that the film has wrapped up for the release next year. We have kept the story to the most authentic version of her real life. Shakeela herself has been pivotal to making this film happen and helping us an in-depth knowledge into her life which has helped us tell the story in its most authentic version possible," Richa said in a statement."She was a brave soul who defied norms of the business during her time and her story was much more than what people know of. To essay the role of a living being is additional responsibility on me as actor and team as the makers of the film," she added.The film also features Richa's "Masaan" co-star Pankaj Tripathi, who is playing the role of a '90s actor. It is set to release early next year. PTI RB SHDSHD