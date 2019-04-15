First nomination filed for Ladakh LS seat

Jammu, Apr 15 (PTI) Five days after an issuance of notification by the Election Commission for the Ladakh parliamentary constituency, Congress candidate Rigzin Spalbar Monday filed his nomination papers from the seat, which is going to polls on May 6. Spalbar, a prominent Buddhist leader and two-time chief executive councillor (CEC) of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, was the first to file his papers before the returning officer at Leh, officials said. The last date for filing of nomination papers for the constituency is April 18, followed by scrutiny of papers on April 20. The last date of withdrawal of candidature is April 22. Veteran leader Thupstan Chhewang had won the seat for the BJP for the first time in 2014, but he resigned from the primary membership of the party in November last year, saying that all promises made by the BJP sounded like an "empty rhetoric". BJP national vice president and in-charge Jammu and Kashmir Avinash Rai Khanna Monday held a series of meetings at the party headquarters in Leh to take stock of the election preparations at ground level, a party spokesman said.Khanna sought the details of the election preparations in the region from the senior leaders and laid emphasis on the coordinated effort for ensuring emphatic win of the BJP to retain the seat, he said. Claiming that the party had opened doors for the development of Ladakh, Khanna emphasised that for the first time the aspirations of the people from the remote region has been taken seriously for result-oriented actions by the Central government. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many decisive actions have been already taken and many more actions for the benefit of the public are in the pipeline," the BJP leader said addressing the meetings.He said the long pending demand of divisional status for the Ladakh region has been met along with works on power projects and a university due to the relentless effort by the BJP's dedicated local and national leadership. PTI TAS AQSAQS