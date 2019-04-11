First-of-its-kind 'Voter Park' inaugurated in Gurugram

Chandigarh, Apr 11 (PTI) India's first-of-its-kind 'Voter Park' was inaugurated in Gurugram on Thursday, aimed at increasing voter awareness and educating people about the electoral process.Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Rajeev Ranjan inaugurated the park in Vikas Sadan building complex.At the park, voters will get information about the polling process and the history of elections in the country, he said.Ranjan said the objective of establishing Voter Park was also to motivate eligible people to vote in the Lok Sabha election, so that they can contribute to the progress of the country.He said a 'Selfie Point' has also been set up in the park, where people can click selfies displaying the indelible ink mark on their finger after casting their vote.Polling for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will be held on May 12.A song to make people aware was also launched Thursday.Swaty, a student of the Government Women College, Sector-14, Gurugram, has sung the song, "Vote Ka Hai Adhikar, Suno Re Vote Ka Hai Adhikar".A model of the electronic voting machine and VVPAT machine have been placed on a table in the park. PTI SUN ABHABH