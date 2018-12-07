First Sale of Honor 8C Begins on 10th December 2018 on Amazon.in

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 7, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- The Honor 8C will be available in 4GB + 32GB priced at INR 11,999 and 4GB + 64GB at INR 12,999 - The sale of Honor 8C will begin from 12:00 AM IST on 10th December 2018 exclusively on Amazon.in - Jio Benefits worth INR 4450+100GB Jio 4G Data *T&C Honor, the leading smartphone e-brand under the parent company Huawei Group, announced the first sale of Honor 8C on Amazon.in to begin from 10thDecember 2018, 12:00 AM IST. The Honor 8C is backed by a 4000mAh powerful battery, 13 MP+2 MP AI Dual camera, and a large 15.9cm HD+ Notch display for a long-lasting experience. The Honor 8C was recently launched on 29th November 2018 by means of an engaging video posted on the brand's official social handles. The Honor 8C will now be available in 4GB + 32GB at INR 11,999 and 4GB + 64GB at INR 12,999 variants exclusively on Amazon.in . Honor has additionally announced Jio Benefits worth INR 4450+100GB Jio 4G Data. T&C. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682098/Honor_Logo.jpg )Speaking on the occasion, Honor spokesperson Mr. Suhail Tariq, CMO at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, "We are excited to have exclusively partnered with Amazon for the Honor 8C, our newest member. With our new product we aim to prioritise effortless user experience backed by 4000mAh, 6.26 inch HD+ Notch display and three card slots to meet consumer needs. Honor 8C, backed with a powerful battery support runs for 2 days in one charge and let's users be unstoppable. Furthermore, our partnership with Amazon will support us in connecting with users and we hope that consumers receive the Honor 8C with the same enthusiasm and zeal as they have done for all our products."Additionally, Noor Patel, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, "We are happy to announce the sale of the much awaited Honor 8C smartphone starting 10th December, 2018 on Amazon.in. Honor continues to be a trusted partner and with the Honor 8C launch, we believe that customers will have access to, and experience a superior technology and quality smartphone. Through partnerships like these, we continue to be the preferred choice for our customers providing them with best selection at great prices along with fast & reliable delivery."Honor 8C caters to specific needs of the various segments of the audience with its massive battery support that is housed in its sleek 7.98mm body. It is the World's first phone to be powered with Snapdragon 632 8x 1.8GHz Qualcomm Kryo 250 CPU combined with 4 GB RAM and 32 GB / 64 GB storage. It also offers 3-card slot - Dual SIM slots + MicroSD slot. The dual Bluetooth and 'do not disturb' mode is specifically designed keeping in mind the requirements of gamer segment of the audience. 8C is also equipped with a 13 MP+2 MP AI Dual camera with f1.8 aperture. This feature gives amazing low light photographs, real skin tone, and clarity. H.265 capability for higher quality videos in low memory (30% less space for same quality videos) lets users to store more content and Augmented Reality Mode captures funny camera shots with Audio and effects. Moreover, Honor 8C comes with 6.26 inch HD+ Notch display with TUV certification and a significantly small notch at the top which houses the front facing camera, soft selfie light with three-level adjustments and sensors with an aim to meet the contemporary requirements of the millennials.About Honor: Honor is a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group. In line with its slogan, 'For the Brave', the brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through Internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, Honor has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers. Honor led the online smartphone market with a global shipment value of 2.5 billion USD to become the number 1 online smartphone brand, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) in Q1 2017. Huawei's Consumer Business Group, comprising of its dual brands Huawei and Honor, shipped 139 million smartphones globally in 2016 and reported an increase of 44% in its annual revenue.For more information, please visit: www.hihonor.com/inHuawei- Hotline number: 1800-209-6555 | 9 AM - 9 PM | Open all days, except public holidaysHuawei website: http://consumer.huawei.com/inHuawei service website: service.hw.in@huawei.comAbout Amazon.in The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want - vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce marketplace.