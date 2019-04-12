First Time in India, Enjoy a LIVE K-POP Performance in a Multiplex Auditorium, Only at INOX

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, April 12, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Korean boy group IN2IT to perform at INOX at R-City Mall Ghatkopar and Crown Interiorz Mall FaridabadIndia's fastest growing multiplex chain INOX Leisure Ltd is all set to host LIVE performances by an internationally acclaimed Korean Pop (K-POP) group IN2IT at its multiplexes at R-City Mall at Ghatkopar, Mumbai and at Crown Interiorz Mall, Faridabad. The performances at INOX multiplexes will be a part of IN2ITXION - the group's first India tour. This will be the first instance in India of a Korean group performing LIVE inside a multiplex auditorium. IN2IT will perform at INOX R-City Mall at Ghatkopar, Mumbai on 16th April and at INOX Interiorz Mall, Faridabad on 18th April.IN2IT is a Korean band comprising of 6 boys who emerged through a tough audition process in a show titled 'BOYS24' which required years of gruelling preparation. The group is fast gaining popularity after churning out hit tracks like 'Amazing', 'Snapshot' and 'Sorry For My English'. With more than 1 lakh followers on Instagram, IN2IT is witnessing a massive surge in its popularity across the globe, ever since they started performing in 2017. Besides Hyunuk, Inho, Inpyo, Isaac, Jiahn, and Yeontae, the surprise element at IN2ITXION will be the special performance by guest star Alex Christine, popularly known as ALeXa in the K-POP circuit. ALeXa is the winner of both the seasons of the talent search event Rising Legends on Soompi and is also a contestant on Produce48.The LIVE performances by IN2IT are an extension of INOX's fruitful foray into the genre of K-POP. In November 2018, INOX screened a concert film of 'Burn The Stage: The Movie' based on the world tour undertaken by the famous K-POP band Burn The Stage, also known as BTS. After the encouraging response at the first screening, in February 2019, INOX screened another film on the same group, 'Love Yourself'. K-POP fans across the country not just turned out in massive sizes, but also expressed their gratitude through gifts, letters, flash mobs and fan chants.Talking about this latest innovation by INOX, Saurabh Varma, Chief Marketing Officer - INOX Leisure Ltd said, "Thanks to their foot tapping tracks, synchronized choreography and exciting music, the IN2IT is constantly gaining popularity at a global level. We are proud to host them at two of our multiplexes. It's also exciting that this will be a first-of-its-kind instance in India where a group is performing LIVE inside a multiplex auditorium. We have always aimed to innovate with the quality of content that we have been offering to our patrons and we will continue to do so. We invite the K-POP lovers of Mumbai and NCR to enjoy the Korean tracks being performed LIVE at INOX."IN2IT has been invited to India by NAMAS-K, a platform which is aiming to be a one-stop-shop for Korean Wave, helping to fulfil the demand for Korean dramas, movies, e-sports, beauty, concerts and official merchandise as well as original content and curated contributors from both Korea and India.Keiko Bang, Founder - NAMAS-K adds, "We are grateful to INOX as a partner for helping NAMAS-K usher in a new era for Indian fans who love indie music and K-Pop. INOX is part of a global movement to reinvent the theater space. Having IN2IT perform in a multiplex auditorium is not only innovative but a real first in so many ways, even for Korea. Any fan of K-Pop, or even those just curious about this global phenomenon are in for a real treat!"Yogesh Karikurve, Co-Founder, NAMAS-K said, "Indians are extremely discerning, when it comes to their entertainment. INOX was a wonderful choice for partnering as they understand entertainment like no one else and have also ventured successfully in this genre in the past. We are excited about the surging popularity of K-POP in India and are glad to take it to the next level."Tickets for these shows can be booked from INOX's mobile app as well as from the website www.inoxmovies.com. IN2IT fans will also get a chance to buy exclusive IN2IT merchandise at INOX during the show.About INOX Leisure Limited INOX Leisure Limited (INOX) is amongst India's largest multiplex chains with 140 multiplexes and 578 screens in 67 cities. INOX has redefined movie experiences in India making it truly a 7-star experience. Each INOX property is unique with its own distinct architecture and aesthetics. Beyond the normal screens, INOX also has INOX INSIGNIA for the discerning audience or KIDDLES for young patrons or MX4D EFX Theatre for an immersive experience at select locations. INOX brings the very latest in projection and audio technology with INOX Laserplex, IMAX & INOX ONYX. Some of the key multiplex features include plush micro adjustable leather recliners with a butler on call facility, gourmet meal choices by celebrity chef, designer staff uniforms. For easy and convenient ticket booking, INOX offers online booking on www.inoxmovies.com and through its smart phone applications across Android and Apple platforms.About NAMAS-K NAMAS-K, a new platform created by Keiko Bang, a half-Japanese, half-American media consultant who ran a successful documentary and branded media company out of Singapore for 20 years and who happens also to be married to a Korean, and Yogesh Karikurve, a former corporate executive with experience working with leading Indian media companies such as Reliance, Times of India and Zee.