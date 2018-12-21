First Train 18 to be run between Delhi and Varanasi: Rajen Gohain

(Eds: minor correction in last para) New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The state-of-the-art Train 18 will run between Delhi and Varanasi, the Railways told the Parliament on Friday. In a reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said 36 train set coaches have been planned to be manufactured during 2018-19 at Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. "ICF has turned out one such rake of 16 train set coaches in October 2018 which was put on trials.The first Train-18 train is proposed to be introduced on Delhi-Varanasi sector," he said. Train 18 will be the fastest train from the railways' stable with the ability to cruise at a speed of 180 kmph. It has contemporary passenger amenities like on-board infotainment and GPS based passenger information system, CCTV, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets, among others. Gohain also said the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow has carried out and completed the necessary performance tests on Train-18 which also includes mandatory safety checks. Train 18 which was on a trial run between Delhi and Agra on Thursday was pelted with stones by miscreants, resulting in damage to one of its window panes. The train is likely to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 from Varanasi. PTI ASG ASG INDINDIND