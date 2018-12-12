First women police station in J-K's Leh inaugurated

Jammu, Dec 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh inaugurated the first women police station in Leh district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, a police spokesman said. The police chief congratulated the women folk of Ladakh region and assured that the police station besides working for the safety and security of women, would also work towards strengthening family relations and keep the ethos of the united family intact, the spokesman said. He said the police chief accompanied by Inpector General of Police, Kashmir zone, S P Pani, also took stock of various issues. Senior Superintendent of Police, Leh, Sargun Shukla thanked the DGP for his support and assured that the district police endeavours to perform in accordance with the principles of the force. The spokesman said the DGP interacted with the representatives of various religious, social and political organizations at the district police lines and appreciated the brotherhood and communal harmony in Ladakh. The DGP commended the people for showing exemplary social inclusiveness and cohesion which, he said, reflect in the policing as well. The spokesman said the top police official also visited district jail in Leh and took stock of various developmental activities, reviewed the security scenario and interacted with the inmates. Singh granted a special reward of Rs 10,000 each in favour of 11 wards of serving police personnel and Rs 1.20 lakh as relief for 12 retired policemen and relatives of deceased police personnel who were in need of financial help. The special reward of Rs 10,000 each out of central welfare fund with commendation certificate has been granted in favour of 11 wards of serving police personnel who have qualified different competitive examinations during the year 2017-18, the spokesman said. The state police chief sanctioned welfare relief of Rs 1.20 lakh, out of retired policemen welfare fund, in favour of 12 retired personnel, and relatives of deceased police personnel who were in need of financial help, the spokesman said. PTI TAS CK