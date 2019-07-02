FISEC recommendations to stop sale of HT cotton sent to relevant agencies: Vardhan

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The recommendations of the Field Inspection and Scientific Evaluation Committee (FISEC) constituted by the Department of Biotechnology to assess the veracity of spread of unapproved Herbicide Tolerant cotton in the country have been sent to relevant agencies, Union minister Harsh Vardhan said on Tuesday. "Herbicide Tolerant (HT) GM cotton seeds are not approved for sale in India," he said. In a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said amid reports of cultivation of unapproved HT cotton, the Department of Biotechnology had constituted FISEC to assess the veracity of spread of such cotton seeds in the country. According to reports, farmers in many states are embracing illegal genetically modified (GM) crops from Bt Brinjal to HT cotton.The Science and Technology minister said FISEC had conducted investigation into the cultivation of illegal HT cotton in cotton growing states and submitted its report with recommendations and action points for short-term and long-term strategies to be implemented by various ministries/departments of central and state governments and relevant agencies. The recommendations of FISEC have already been communicated to the relevant ministries/departments of central and state governments and agencies to prevent recurrence of spread of unapproved HT cotton, he added. PTI PR SRY