scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Fisherman sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Thane, May 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict Saturday sentenced a 40-year-old fisherman to lifeimprisonment for killing a man three years ago.District judge H M Patwardhan convicted David Juran Malya and sentenced him to life imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.Public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said both Malyaand the victim, Brain Muni (33), were fishermen and lived in the same locality in Uttan area of the district.On October 12, 2015, they had a quarrel over a pettyissue and Malya stabbed Muni many times. Malya wasarrested the following day.The prosecution examined more than a dozen witnessesto prove its case, Moholkar said. PTI CORR KRK DPB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos