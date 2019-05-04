Fisherman sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Thane, May 4 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict Saturday sentenced a 40-year-old fisherman to lifeimprisonment for killing a man three years ago.District judge H M Patwardhan convicted David Juran Malya and sentenced him to life imprisonment apart from imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.Public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar said both Malyaand the victim, Brain Muni (33), were fishermen and lived in the same locality in Uttan area of the district.On October 12, 2015, they had a quarrel over a pettyissue and Malya stabbed Muni many times. Malya wasarrested the following day.The prosecution examined more than a dozen witnessesto prove its case, Moholkar said. PTI CORR KRK DPB