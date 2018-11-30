Fishermen facing problems as BJP govt did not operationalise coastal security scheme: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Congress Friday expressed concern over the detention of fishermen by Pakistani authorities off the coast of Gujarat and said the BJP government in the state had not operationalised the coastal security scheme of the Centre due to which fishermen were facing problems.Congress spokesperson Shaktisingh Gohil said the scheme was prepared by the UPA government in 2005 and funds were allocated to the Gujarat government for putting in place a monitoring system.This, he alleged, could not happen as then chief minister Narendra Modi did not pay heed to it and ignored the scheme. He claimed the Mumbai terror attack had also happened due to laxity in marine security and the task of terrorists became easier. Twenty two Indian fishermen were arrested Thursday by personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) for allegedly straying into the country's territorial waters.Gohil said his party did not want to indulge in petty politics on the sensitive issues like national security and terrorism. "The UPA government had sanctioned funds to Gujarat government to improve coastal security. Despite this, no action was taken. The CAG has reported that there is no proper shore-based infrastructure and security like marine police stations," he told reporters.The Congress leader said that according to the CAG report, Government of India had given money for putting vessel tracking system on every boat in Gujarat, but it did not happen.Gohil said had the then Gujarat government started this scheme, the terrorists involved in the Mumbai attack could have been stopped from reaching the city by boat.He also claimed the Congress had never lied in its promises to farmers and would always support them.Gohil said India was an agricultural country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised many things to farmers like MSPs, bonus and remunerative prices, "but, around 200 farmers' organisations across India have marched to Delhi together to demand for their rights". PTI SKC AAR