Fishermen move HC opposing Mumbai's coastal road project

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Fishermen from the city have approached the Bombay High Court opposing the Maharashtra government's ambitious 29.2-km-long coastal road project here.The petition, filed by residents of Worli Koliwada early this month, alleged that the project, work for which began in October last year, was approved without consulting any member of the fishing community.The reclamation of land for the road, the petitioners have claimed, will impact the livelihood of countless fishermen in areas such as Worli, Khar Danda, Chimbai and several other places between the Marine Drive in south Mumbai and Kandivali, a western suburb.The road will run along the west coast of Mumbai and proposes to connect the Marine Drive to Kandivali.The fishermen in the plea, filed through their counsel Meenaz Kakalia, have argued that the project also does not have all the requisite environment clearances, and that it was started merely on the basis of permission from coastal zone authorities.The plea was heard Monday by a bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar.The bench adjourned the hearing to Wednesday as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) are yet to file their replies. The BMC and the MCZMA were issued notices earlier. PTI AYA RSY ANBANB