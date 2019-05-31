Fishing banned for June, July in Himachal

Shimla, May 31 (PTI) Fishing will be banned in all the reservoirs of Himachal Pradesh for June and July, a state minister said Friday.The ban for the two months every year is a routine process, Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Virender Kanwar said. Most of fish species go through breeding process during this period leading to large scale fish seed production, he said, adding the Fisheries Department would collect seeds of Major Carp and Silver Carp in reservoirs of the state.There will also be complete ban on the sale of fish, he added.The fisheries minister said Rs 3,000 per month would be provided to the fisherman working in reservoirs of the state under 'Close Season Relief Fund Scheme' during the ban period. PTI DJI DPB