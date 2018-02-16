Fitness training brand F45 to open 100 studios by 2020

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Australian fitness training brand Functional 45 (F45) today said it will open over 100 studios in India by end of 2020.

At present, F45, which forayed into Indian market in February, has about 25 studios in cities including Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Raipur, the company said in a statement.

Recently, it opened a studio in Gurugram with an investment of Rs 80 lakh.

"In the last few years we have seen that Indians in general are getting conscious for their fitness, health and wellness," F45 Training, Golf Course road owner, Divya Garlapati said.

She further said that all the studios are heading towards their return on investment within first one and a half year.

Headquartered in Australia, Functional 45 was conceptualised in 2012 to provide various training styles and personalised instruction for people. PTI PRJ ANS